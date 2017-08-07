Yosemite National Park institutes fire restrictions

Due to high fire dangers from hot and dry weather, officials at Yosemite National Park instituted Stage 1 fire restrictions last week, meaning no campfires or cooking fires are allowed below 6,000 feet in elevation.
Under the superintendent’s orders, the following restrictions are in place:
☆ No building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or cooking fire (including charcoal fires) within Yosemite below 6,000 feet in elevation. "Sierra" (twig) stoves are not permitted. Portable stoves using pressurized gas, liquid fuel or propane are permitted, as are alcohol stoves.
☆ No smoking below 6,000 feet except within an enclosed vehicle, a building in which smoking is allowed, a campground or picnic area where wood and charcoal fires are allowed, or in designated smoking area.
☆ Campfires and cooking fires may still be used in designated campgrounds, picnic areas, and residential areas in developed portions of the park in accordance with park regulations.
☆ Designated Campgrounds: Upper Pines, Lower Pine, North Pines, Camp 4, Wawona, Bridalveil Creek, Hodgdon Meadow, Crane Flat, Tamarack Flat, White Wolf, Yosemite Creek, Porcupine Flat, and Tuolumne Meadows.
☆ Designated Picnic Areas: Lembert Dome, Tenaya Lake, Yosemite Creek, Wawona, Glacier Point, Cascade, El Capitan, Cathedral Beach, Sentinel Beach, Swinging Bridge, Church Bowl, and Lower Yosemite Falls.
There are no administrative exemptions to this order. This designation will remain in place until rescinded.
Fire restrictions reduce the probability of an accidental fire that could threaten visitors and employees during times of high fire danger. Cooperation in complying with these temporary restrictions is greatly appreciated.
