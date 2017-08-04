Local

Chawanakee foundation fundraiser Sept. 23

August 04, 2017 2:56 PM

The Chawanakee Educational Foundation will present Bonanza Night, Sept. 23, at Bandit Town (55420 Road 226 in North Fork). Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner begins at 6, and games from 7-10, with prizes awarded immediately after.

Pre-sale single ticket prices to Sept. 19, $35 for those 21 and older. After Sept. 19, $40 for those 21 and older. Reserve a table for eight at a special price of $150 to Sept. 19, and $300 after that date.

Tickets, available at Chawanakee school offices and the district office, include dinner, fun money, buy-in, prizes and no host bar (beer and wine). North Fork Women’s Club Famous Desserts will be available for purchase.

Dress in western attire to enter a free surprise raffle.

All proceeds benefit the Chawanakee Unified School District’s schools and programs.

Details: (559) 877-4458, or cef.chawanakee@gmail.com.

