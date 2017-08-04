Chawanakee foundation fundraiser Sept. 23

The Chawanakee Educational Foundation will present Bonanza Night, Sept. 23, at Bandit Town (55420 Road 226 in North Fork). Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner begins at 6, and games from 7-10, with prizes awarded immediately after.
Pre-sale single ticket prices to Sept. 19, $35 for those 21 and older. After Sept. 19, $40 for those 21 and older. Reserve a table for eight at a special price of $150 to Sept. 19, and $300 after that date.
Tickets, available at Chawanakee school offices and the district office, include dinner, fun money, buy-in, prizes and no host bar (beer and wine). North Fork Women’s Club Famous Desserts will be available for purchase.
Dress in western attire to enter a free surprise raffle.
All proceeds benefit the Chawanakee Unified School District’s schools and programs.
Details: (559) 877-4458, or cef.chawanakee@gmail.com.
Staff Report
