Wilderness expert / author Suzanne Swedo will speak in Oakhurst Aug. 16

Naturalist and wilderness expert Suzanne Swedo, will share her many experiences during a slide show at 6 p.m., Aug. 16, at Sierra Nevada Trading Company, 41969 Highway 41 (next to Reimers Candies).
Swedo has explored Yosemite for more than 50 years, worked as a naturalist/guide for the Yosemite Conservancy for 30 years, and written popular hiking guides, including Hiking Yosemite National Park and Best Easy Day Hikes in Yosemite.
She is founder and director of WILD an international and domestic travel company, and has taught botany, geology, outdoor skills, and wilderness survival for numerous private and public institutions, including universities and museums.
She has been featured in a 10-week television series, Alive and Well, where she demonstrated wilderness skills, and has backpacked the mountains of every continent.
Swedo has written several books for Falcon Press and shorter pieces for many publications, consulted and lectured on wilderness topics for TV, radio, and print media.
Details: Sierra Nevada Trading Company, Annie Scott, (559) 676-7007.
