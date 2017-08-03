Multiple fires reported from lightning strikes in YLP, O’Neals areas

Numerous fires, likely caused by lightning strikes, were reported Thursday in the Madera County foothill areas of Yosemite Lakes Park and O’Neals.
Around 4:45 p.m., around five fires were reported in the O’Neals area, along Road 208 near Road 211, and on Road 406 near both Red Top Mountain Road and Road 406. One was also reported around the area of Highway 41 and Highway 145, but was quickly contained.
At 5:25 p.m., another blaze was reported, in Yosemite Lakes Park near the intersection of Yosemite Springs Parkway and Copper Creek Drive.
Around 5:55 p.m., crews reported they were preparing to close Highway 41 around the area of 22 Mile House, at the intersection of Road 208. By 6:20 p.m., those closures hadn’t yet been ordered.
Around 5:30 p.m., most O’Neals area fires were reported as contained. Shortly after 6 p.m., the Red Fire, at Red Top Mountain Road and Road 406, was reported as contained. Around a half hour later, fires along Jewel Vista roads in Coarsegold were contained. Crews were diverted to other remaining fires in the surrounding areas.
Helicopter crews reported at 5 p.m. they viewed numerous fires in the foothills, saying lightning strokes from an intermittent storm system also causing rain in Fresno and Clovis were likely to blame. They reported each fire at around 1-2 acres with a slow rate of spread.
Those helicopters remained overhead around 6:10 p.m., monitoring the fires and helping guide crews towards any remaining flames.
Multiple ground and air crews were ordered throughout the evening, including two air tankers and additional air attack. Some of the engines and ground crews were from the Mountain Area and Fresno County.
Around 5:20 p.m., the hours of all available fire suppression personnel were extended to 7 p.m. to help combat the fires.
Response crews were being staged at the 22 Mile House.
This story will be updated.
