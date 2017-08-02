This park ranger has been selected as one of the nation’s best

Geoff Walker from Mount Rainier National Park in Washington, has been named the recipient of the annual Harry Yount National Park Ranger Award, one of the National Park Service’s most prestigious honors.
Mount Rainier, within the 236,000 acre park, is an active volcano that is 14,410 feet above sea level.
Walker received his award at an Aug. 1 ceremony in Washington, D.C. sponsored by the National Park Foundation, the official charitable partner of the National Park Service.
Much like Harry Yount, who patrolled Yellowstone National Park in the 1880s and is recognized as the world’s first park ranger, Walker is well regarded for his dedication to the preservation of public lands.
He is a skilled law enforcement officer, EMT, criminal investigator, wildland firefighter, wilderness expert, helicopter crewman, training coordinator, supervisor, mentor, and rescuer.
“Geoff exemplifies all of the personal and professional characteristics desired in a park ranger,” said acting National Park Service Director Michael T. Reynolds. “His positive attitude, calm demeanor, exceptional skills, and desire to serve others shine through everything he does.”
Walker has participated in scores of incidents, from upper mountain rescues, to wilderness searches, to roadside accidents. As an experienced EMT, he has responded to all manner of medical issues, including severe injuries and fatalities.
Among his accomplishments, he initiated the longest successful CPR save in the state of Washington. Walker also manages the park’s wildland fire program.
“Day in and day out, Geoff helps to ensure the safety of national park visitors and the preservation of treasured national park lands,” said National Park Foundation President Will Shafroth. “We are honored to recognize National Park Service employees like Geoff who do everything they can to make it possible for people and their families to safely enjoy America’s national parks.”
Walker began his career with the National Park Service as a seasonal park ranger at Mount Rainier National Park from 1995 to 1999. After spending time as a as a park ranger at the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial, MO, and as a U.S. Customs inspector, Walker returned to Mount Rainier National Park as a permanent employee in 2002 and currently serves as the park’s East District Ranger.
The peer-nominated Yount Award is bestowed on a park ranger whose overall impact and record of accomplishment have promoted a high degree of awareness and appreciation of the ranger profession.
