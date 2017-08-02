New at the Oakhurst Library

Latest books and DVDs to hit Oakhurst Library shelves include:
Adult titles
☆ Cake Pops, by Bakerella by Barella (Nonfiction). Wildly poplar blogger (a.k.a. Angie Dudley) has turned cake pops into an international sensation. Cute little cakes on a stick - from decorated balls to more ambitious shapes such as baby chicks, ice cream cones, and even cupcakes - these adorable creations are the perfect alternative to cake at any party or get-together.
☆ Murder at the Courthouse, by A.H Gabart (Religious Fiction). Bestselling author, Ann H. Gabhart, brings her knack for creating settings you want to visit and has an uncanny ability to bring characters to life. Visit Hidden Springs, Kentucky, to journey through another whodunit that will keep you guessing.
☆ Every Heart A Doorway, by Seanan McGuire (Science Fiction). Children have always disappeared under the right conditions – slipping through the shadows under a bed or at the back of a wardrobe, tumbling down rabbit holes an into old wells and emerging somewhere else.
DVDs
☆ NCIS Season - The Thirteenth Season. The mission turns personal when a hostage situation traps one of their own, new evidence calls the unit’s conclusions into question, and a threat from the past targets the team and its allies.
☆ Mercy Street – Season Two. Allegiances blur and loyalties shift as the Civil War pushes the drama beyond the hospital. Follow the growing chaos at Alexandria’s Manson House, the precarious position of the Green family, and the changing situation of the burgeoning black population.
☆ Baby Signing Time! - Here I Go ( 2 Disk Set - DVD and CD). Why are parents signing with their babies? Research finds babies communicate long before they can speak, some before 9 months. In addition, it reduces tantrums and frustration, and increases bonding between parents and child. These techniques expose baby to a real second language (American Sign Language) and may increase a baby’s vocabulary and IQ.
Young adult titles
☆ Gemina, by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff. The saga that began with the breakout bestseller Illuminae continues on board the space station Heimdall, where two new characters will confront the next wave of BeiTech’s assault.
Children’s titles
☆ Cry, Heart, But never Break by Glenn Ringtved and Charlotte Pardi: (Picture Book). This Danish tale is a sensitive lesson about learning to say goodbye to those we love. Both necessary and inevitable this sweet story gently shows us all death is part of life. We remember joy once we experience grief and delight by feeling sorrow. Universal lessons for all ages.
☆ Frank Einstein and the Antimatter Motor by Jon Scieszka: (Fiction). Frank Einstein is a kid-genius scientist and inventor. Klink is a self-assembled artificial intelligence entity. And Klank is a mostly self-assembled artificial almost intelligent entity. Together they create an Antimatter Motor using the three states of matter: solid, liquid, and gas. Their plans to win the Midvillle Science Prize are all but guaranteed, until Frank’s classmate and archrival Edison shows up.
☆ Incredible Snack Science, by Tammy Enz (Nonfiction). Flex our science muscle and save the planet a the same time. Check out exciting was to re-purpose recyclables into cool science experiments. Dig into our recycling bin, and get started.
The Oakhurst branch Library, located at 49044 Civic Circle Drive, is open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Thursday, and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
Staff Report
