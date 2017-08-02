News Briefs - Aug 3 edition

Facebook giveaway
The Sierra Star is giving away a free full day rental of a luxury 18-foot patio boat, with lunch for six, courtesy of Bass Lake Boat Rentals.
The boat comes complete with a Bluetooth AM/FM radio, tow hook for water tubing, gas barbecue, ice chest, comfortable, padded seats, an anchor, and life vests.
Lunch will include quarter-pound hamburgers, Tommy’s famous fries, and drinks.
To enter, visit the Sierra Star Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheSierraStar, then “like” the post about the giveaway and leave a comment of your favorite summer memory. The winner of the patio boat rental and lunch will be chosen at random on Monday, Aug. 21. The winner will be notified on Facebook, so please be available to arrange picking up your gift certificate at the Sierra Star office in Oakhurst.
Fatal wreck
A man is dead and a woman suffered significant injuries after a crash on Highway 120 in the Sonora area last week, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Artha Dubois, 79, and Wayne Dubois, 82, both of Oakhurst, were heading eastbound on the highway near Buck Meadow in a 1999 Chevrolet pickup July 27. Artha, as driver, was going about 55 mph when she turned the vehicle to the right into the south dirt shoulder lane.
The vehicle hit three signs, the CHP said, as it swiped a pine tree and overturned, later coming to rest on its right side.
Wayne Dubois was proclaimed dead from the crash, while Artha Dubois suffered injuries and was taken to a Modesto hospital.
Drugs and alcohol were not suspected as a factor in the wreck, the CHP said.
Living in harmony
The Mariposa Master Gardeners will host a free workshop 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 19, in the Board of Supervisors Chamber to address wildland fires in Mariposa County.
Michael Beaudoin of the Mariposa County Fire Safe Council will present “Firescaping & What to Change in a Changing Forest,” an examination of living well and safely in fire prone rural areas. Topics include a brief introduction to the phenomenon of fire, fire history in our area and beyond, defining and creating a defensible space around homes, fire wise landscaping, and fire wise landscaping resources available to county residents.
Register at http://cemariposa.ucanr.edu/ or call (209) 966-2417 to receive handouts and be notified of any last minute changes.
Book sale
The Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library will hold a book sale, 9 a.m. 2- p.m., Aug. 5. Children’s books priced at 50 cents and other books at $1.
The collectible book sale takes place 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Aug. 19, with books priced at $2 and up, children’s books at $1 and up.
All proceeds benefit the Oakhurst Library.
Details: (559) 683-4838.
Preserving the Garden’s Bounty
One Tribe Global will offer a workshop - Preserving the Garden’s Bounty - 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Aug. 19, at the Positive Living Center. The workshop will lead you through ancestral to modern food preservation techniques, preparing foods for dehydration, canning, fermentation, freezing and other methods.
Cost is $45 per person.
Register by mailing a check, payable to PLC, P.O. Box 2127, Oakhurst, CA, 93644. Include name of course, names of persons attending, email address; or register online at www.eventbrite.com. You can also pay at the door.
You are what you eat
Are you or a loved one struggling with Alzheimer’s, Dementia or Diabetes? Come together for a presentation by Dr. Barnard to see how diet plays a part in these diseases. A vegan potluck will also be offered.
Presented by Meatless Mondays and Beyond, the presentation is free, and will be held at the Oakhurst Library.
Details: (805) 245-0730.
CASA Information Sessions
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Fresno & Madera Counties will hold information sessions for those interested in learning more about volunteering with CASA.
These sessions will be held 9-10 a.m., Saturday Aug. 12, and 6-7 p.m., Wednesday Aug. 16, in the Galloway Room of the Madera County Library (121 N. G Street).
Details: (559) 224-6485, or casa@casafresno.org.
Mosquito awareness
The Oakhurst Library will hold a free workshop, sponsored by the Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library, on the lifestyle and habitats of mosquitoes, 10:30 a.m. - noon, Aug. 12, in the community room.
Assistant biologist with the Madera County Vector Control District, Trinidad Reyes will speak on common mosquitoes, and the primary vector for transmitting Zika, yellow fever, and West Nile (to name a few).
Details: (559) 683-4838, or www.oakhurstfobl.com.
La Sierra Guild
La Sierra Guild of Valley Children’s Hospital will hold its annual “Dinner on the Deck” fundraising event, Sept. 24, at Ducey’s on the Lake. No host bar at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30. Cost is $30 per person.
Drawing prizes include one night stay with meal at Tenaya Lodge, train ride at Sugar Pine Railroad, gift certificates at DiCicco’s, Crab Cakes Seafood, Sullivan’s Tire Pros, Blue Heron, and Oakhurst Giftworks. Drawing to be held Oct. 11. Winners need not be present to win.
Raffle baskets worth $100 or more, tickets at $5 each.
All proceeds benefit Valley Children’s Hospital.
Tickets / details: Sue Graham, (559) 683-7845, or giftworks@sti.net.
Create a woodland garden room
The Oakhurst Garden Club at True Value will host a free workshop on how to create a woodland garden room at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.
The workshop will go over what to plant under oaks and pines, the best plants for dry shade, and how to make a serene and green garden sitting area.
Anyone who attends will receive a 20% off coupon good for any plant purchase at True Value.
Details: (559) 683-7117.
