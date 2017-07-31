Oakhurst man dies in Highway 120 crash

A man is dead and a woman is suffering major injuries after a crash on Highway 120 in the Sonora area last week, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Artha Dubois, 79, and Wayne Dubois, 82, both of Oakhurst, were heading eastbound on the highway near Buck Meadow in a 1999 Chevrolet pickup. Artha, as driver, was going about 55 mph when she turned the vehicle to the right into the south dirt shoulder lane.
The vehicle hit three signs, the CHP said, as it swiped a pine tree and overturned, later coming to rest on its right side.
Wayne Dubois was proclaimed dead from the crash, while Artha Dubois suffered severe injuries and was taken to a Modesto hospital.
Drugs and alcohol were not suspected as a factor in the wreck, the CHP said.
Staff report
