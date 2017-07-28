Madera County to hold online property auction starting July 29

After a successful tax-defaulted property sale this May, Madera County is auctioning off 14 similar properties online July 29.
Most properties are located in the Madera and Chowchilla area, but some are also in Eastern Madera County, including the communities of Friant and Bass Lake.
Madera County Treasurer-Tax Collector Tracy Kennedy said the online auctions, through website www.bid4assets.com, helped the county sell more than $1.1 million in defaulted property in May.
“The goal of the sale is to eliminate shortfalls from unpaid taxes and return these properties to taxpaying status for the county,” Kennedy said. “An internet-based auction utilizing Bid4Assets’ technology has proven to be an ideal way to achieve this.”
All auctions have no reserve, meaning the highest bid at or above the minimum will win the property. Minimum bids range from $5,766 for a vacant lot in Friant to $62,342 for a 4.83-acre development tract on Howell Road in Chowchilla.
Auctions will open July 29 at 8 a.m., and begin closing around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 1.
A $2,535 deposit, due by July 25, is mandated before placing a bid on properties. A list of properties is available at www.bid4assets.com/Madera.
