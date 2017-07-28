Detwiler Fire grows 100 acres overnight, only 30 structures threatened

The Detwiler Fire continues to be brought in line by firefighters, as by Friday morning, it had grown only 100 acres and the number of structures threatened was reduced from 1,500 to 30.
The blaze was at 81,650 acres and 75% contained, Cal Fire reported.
Crews worked throughout the night to build and reinforce containment lines, Cal Fire said. Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue Friday, as firefighters monitor for hot spots and flare-ups.
Only one road, Bull Creek Road, remains under evacuation orders from Greeley Hill Road to the Merced River. All other orders have been lifted, and remain largely under evacuation advisories.
Staff report
Comments