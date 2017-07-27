New wildfire, known as the Hunter Fire, reported near where Detwiler Fire began

Two new fires melded into a single incident Thursday that quickly grew to more than an estimated 100 acres in Mariposa County, near where the Detwiler Fire started nearly two weeks ago.
The new blaze, which started around noon, was named the Hunter Fire around 1:40 p.m., and reported at 40 acres with a moderate to dangerous rate of spread.
At 2:30, firefighters estimated the fire at 100 acres, per scanner reports.
Around 3 p.m., drones were reportedly flying on the northern end of the flames, forcing aircraft to be grounded over safety concerns until the area could be cleared.
The fire is located in the Hunters Valley area east of Lake McClure, near where the Detwiler Fire began July 16.
Air tankers, bulldozers, and fire crews were all diverted from the Detwiler Fire to respond.
At 1 p.m., a Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT) and two more air tankers were ordered. Additional resources have since been requested as the flames appear to be gaining strength, per scanner reports.
