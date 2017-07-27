Statewide fire summary: More than 100,000 acres burning across California

As firefighters continue to bring the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa closer to its conclusion, with the blaze 75% contained by Thursday morning, they join more than 5,000 across the state working to get 11 wildfires under control.
High temperatures returned to the state Thursday, Cal Fire reported, with many valley and desert regions experiencing triple digits as well as low humidity. Those conditions are expected to remain through the weekend.
Other than the Detwiler Fire, which has burned 81,350 acres, Cal Fire reported active fires in the state have burned 113,511 acres thus far. They include:
Fires of interest
☆ Park Fire, Fresno County: Parkfield Road and Highway 198 west of Coalinga, 1,649 acres, 99% contained.
☆ Ranch Fire, Amador County: Ranch Camp Road at Omo Ranch Road, 140 acres, 50% contained.
☆ Latrobe Fire, Sacramento County: Latrobe Road at Scott Road, 1,286 acres, 85% contained.
☆ Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County: Lake Cachuma Area, south of Highway 154, 18,430 acres, 87% contained.
☆ Modoc July Complex, Modoc County: Devil’s Garden and Warner Mountain Ranger Districts, 40 fires, 2,230 acres, 15% contained.
☆ Schaeffer Fire, Tulare County: 17 miles north of Kernville, 16,031 acres, 94% contained.
☆ Island Fire, Siskiyou County: 14 miles west of Etna in the Marble Mountain Wilderness, 1,291 acres, no containment figures given.
☆ Marble Fire, Siskiyou County: Klamath River Highway north of Somes Bar, 319 acres, 96% contained.
☆ Dollar Fire, San Bernardino County: Highway 330 and Old City Creek Road, 50 acres, 70% contained.
☆ Canyon Fire, Ventura County: 35 acres, 85% contained.
☆ Lost Fire, San Diego County: Indian Flat Campground, 255 acres, 100% contained.
☆ High Fire, San Bernardino County: High Road and Santa Rosa Road, 170 acres, 100% contained.
STAFF REPORT
Comments