Firefighters bring Detwiler Fire into its final stages, 75% contained

The Detwiler Fire near Mariposa County and Yosemite National Park has entered the final quarter of its lifespan.
In a 7 a.m. update, Cal Fire reported the blaze grew by 100 acres overnight, to a total of 81,350 acres. It is now 75% contained.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with an expected containment date of Aug. 5. Fire information officials estimated the cost of fighting the Detwiler Fire at $45.2 million so far, with a projected final cost of $60 million.
Some unfortunate incidents have recently taken place as fire crews work to control the blaze.
Merced police confirmed to the Merced Sun-Star that while firefighters slept in their hotels after 24-hour shifts, someone has been stealing their equipment. At least two radios, two firefighting helmets, and an Apple iPhone were reported stolen from trucks at Merced’s Best Western Inn, while an engine at Quality Inn in Santa Nella was pried open. Thieves stole hand-held radios, navy blue class B uniforms with names and patches, a weather meter, boots, pants, helmets, and a spare key to the engine.
“These are items that the firefighters use while on duty trying to protect lives as well as protect properties,” Mariposa County Capt. Bimley West said. “It’s a shame that (to) these thieves there’s nothing sacred to them.”
Anyone with information on the Santa Nella crime is asked to call (209) 710-6005 or the 24-hour dispatch line at (209) 385-7445.
To report information to Merced police, call (209) 385-2453.
PG&E also warned that some customers affected by the Detwiler Fire have been receiving threatening phone calls about disconnecting their power unless payment is made.
Boyles said any such calls, which demand personal information such as a credit card number, are scams.
Anyone with concerns is welcome to call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.
Residents are urged to use caution while driving in Mariposa County, as fire equipment is still staged throughout the area.
This story will be updated.
Comments