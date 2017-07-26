Photo Gallery - Detwiler Fire

An aerial view of the Mariposa area as the Detwiler Fire split in two directions on Wednesday, threatening both Coulterville to the north and the main town of Mariposa to the south near its origins east of Lake McClure.
Gwen Adams Schmitt
Evacuees of the Detwiler Fire housed temporarily at Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds.
Morgan Voorhis
Photos of the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County, which began on July 16, 2017.
Al Golub
Photos of the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County, which began on July 16, 2017.
Al Golub
Photos of the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County, which began on July 16, 2017.
Al Golub
Photos of the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County, which began on July 16, 2017.
Al Golub
A fireman from North Tahoe Fire District stands watch in the Agua Fria area, west of the town of Mariposa.
Mark Evan Smithy
An image of the Detwiler Fire, which grew to 11,000 acres Monday afternoon after it was sparked shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2017.
Cal Fire
The Detwiler Fire, located in Mariposa County, has claimed at least 29 structures by the evening of July 19, 2017. This picture was taken near the Guadalupe Creek area south of Agua Fria and east of downtown Mariposa, getting as close as a few miles near this home.
Mark Evan Smith
Flames near a home in the Agua Fria area of Mariposa County on July 19, 2017. At least 50 homes have been destroyed by the Detwiler Fire, Cal Fire confirmed Thursday evening.
Mark Evan Smith
The Detwiler Fire grew to 7,100 acres Sunday night into Monday morning, Cal Fire reported.
Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office
Photographer Darin McKinney snapped this shot of the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County, which grew to 15,500 acres with 5% contained and 300 threatened structures Tuesday morning.
Darin McKinney
A mobile home claimed by the Detwiler Fire, which forced the evacuation of the entire town of Mariposa on Tuesday. The blaze has burned an estimated 25,000 acres and remains 5% contained, Cal Fire reported.
Darin McKinney
A 912 DC-10 VLAT (Very Large Air Tanker) makes a retardant drop on the southern end of the Detwiler Fire near Mariposa and Yosemite National Park on July 19, 2017.
Steve Montalto, Special to Sierra Star
From left: Dana Felix, Calvin Jones, and Todd Storti, with Mariposa County's Department of Public Works, watch as the Detwiler Fire burns behind the Mariposa County landfill on Highway 49 near the Agua Fria area, which was evacuated Tuesday.
Mark Evan Smith
VOAD has set-up on the Sierra Star parking lot to accept donation from 7 a.m. till dusk over the next few days. VOAD volunteers include, from left, Kevin Baker, Joelle Leder, Elfie Slayton, and Hilary Rak.
A firefighter awaits on standby for structure defense in the Agua Fria area of Mariposa County as the Detwiler Fire roars in front of him on July 19, 2017.
Mark Evan Smith
A firefighter was airlifted with unknown injuries Friday morning after a fire engine accident off Mt. Bullion Cutoff Road.
Mark Evan Smith
The Detwiler Fire in MaripCounty has grown to more than 75,000 acres and has destroyed 58 homes as of Friday morning.
Steve Montalto - High Mountain Images
Steve Montalto
Downtown Mariposa under evacuation due to the fast-moving Detwiler Fire.
Mark Evan Smith
Mark Evan Smith
Battalion Chief Jeremy Rahn, flanked by fellow firefighters, Pacific Gas and Electric Crew members, and Mariposa County Sheriff Doug Binnewies, assures a crowd of nearly 500 Wednesday night that responders are hard at work to prevent the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa from causing any more damage.
Mark Evan Smith
A map of the Detwiler Fire’s progress by Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Its origin point was shortly east of Lake McClure, at the middle top left of this photo.
Mark Evan Smith
An infrared map of the Detwiler Fire’s progress through Wednesday evening.
National Interagency Firearm Team
An official map of the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County from the National Interagency Fire Center, including its perimeter and attack zones.
NIFC
Although he can not predict when, Madera County Sheriff Doug Binnewies told the gathering of nearly 500 people, no one will be allowed back to their homes until the area is safe and secure.
Brian Wilkinson
Cal Fire Public Information Officer Issac Sanchez describes the progress being made on the Detwiler Fire at Wednesday evenings meeting at the Mountain Christian Center in Oakhurst. Nearly 500 people attended the meeting, the majority Mariposa residents who have been evacuated from their homes due to the fire.
Brian Wilkinson
Rules posted at the Red Cross evacuation center.
Morgan Voorhis
Joelle Leder
Early Hilgerson of Mipines, with fellow evacuee Kaleb Kimbro, 15, who watches as Hilgerson operates his drone, one of the items he grabbed when told to evacuate.
Morgan Voorhis
Several tents have popped up around town because of the Detwiler Fire.
Morgan Voorhis
Dog and cat food were brought to the Sierra Star parking lot yesterday to be used for the animals that are being cared for by members of the Central California Animal Disaster Team at Free and the Prespberterian Churches
Joelle Leder
Diapers are among the many items donated yesterday for the Mariposa residents staying at three Red Cross shelters in Oakhurst.
Joelle Leder
Despite her situation, after receiving many comforting “kisses” from her dogs, evacuee Becky Collins couldn’t help but laugh while standing in the parking lot of the Red Cross shelter in the Evangelical Free Church.
Morgan Voorhis
From left, Rick and wife Amy Stanfill, with Amy’s parents Pam and Mike Darcy, and son Michael. The extended family of 10, plus one dog and cat, have been sheltered at the Red Cross temporary evacuation center at the Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church since being evacuated.
Morgan Voorhis
Evacuee Michael King, staying at the Red Cross shelter in the Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, said “You want to take everything - all these clothes, that favorite coffee cup. But you don’t need that stuff. I grabbed the family.”
Morgan Voorhis
Kathleen Marcel, evacuated with her mother from Midpines, takes one of her mother’s dogs, Sassy, out for a brief walk at the Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church Red Cross evacuation center.
Morgan Voorhis
Francoise Asher gently kisses the head of her dog, Mr. Ferret, outside her tent, pitched in the church parking lot.
Morgan Voorhis
Jill and Larry Park in the church kitchen discussing lunch and a “To Do” list. Larry is the Grove Counseling Pastor. Both The Grove in Ahwahnee and The Grove at the Landing in Oakhurst have been opened to Detwiler Fire evacuees.
Morgan Voorhis
Detwiler evacuee John Hamblett with one his cats, Smokey II. He came to the church shelter with his girlfriend Becca Ramsey, three dogs, two cats, bearded dragon and cockatiel.
Morgan Voorhis
Volunteers Nancy Taylor, left, and Jinnie Day folding donated clothes outside the Red Cross emergency shelter set up at the EV Church in Oakhurst.
Morgan Voorhis
Volunteer Nancy Walker greeted the lunch crowd with a huge smile. Walker has been a member of the EV Church for 10 years, and has been on-site at the Red Cross emergency shelter since Monday, when the Detwiler Fire evacuees beginning arriving.
Morgan Voorhis
Just a few of the 30 horses temporarily evacuated to the Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds because of the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa.
Morgan Voorhis
Volunteer and farrier Michael Harris came all the way from the Bakersfield area to do what he can to help during the Detwiler Fire. Here he checks the hoof of one of the evacuated horses temporarily housed at the Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds.
Morgan Voorhis
Volunteer and friend of the rodeo grounds Daniel Lynch of Coarsegold interacts with one of the evacuated horses.
Morgan Voorhis
Tanner Tweed, owner of Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds, taking a rare break as he receives a few good licks (because of the salt in his skin) by an evacuee.
Morgan Voorhis
Raley’s Store Team Leader Rob Kiehlmeier and XXX
Brian Wilkinson
EV Free Church members Lilley Frye, 10, with family friend Melissa Housmyer, helped by organizing food at the church.
Brian Wilkinson
Brian Wilkinson
Brian Wilkinson
Mountain Area residents, from left, Dion George, Jennifer Massey and Lori Starnes, brought clothes and non-perishable food to the Sierra Star parking lot Wednesday. Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) are accepting donations for the residents of Mariposa that are staying in three churches after being evacuated from their homes due to the Detwiler Fire. Massey also delivered four bales of hay to the large animal shelter at the Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds.
Brian Wilkinson
Not wanting to miss any information, many people at the Detwiler Fire meeting in Oakhurst Wednesday evening recorded the information presented by Cal Fire officials, Mariposa County Sheriff Doug Binnewies, and PG&E spoksman Denny Boyles.
Brian Wilkinson
Two Oakhurst Elementary School teachers and their children delivered cloths and stuffed animals Thursday morning, including, back row from left, Christy Newell, Logan White, Michelle White, front row from left, Logan Peugh, Gwyn White, Kira Peugh, and Shannon White.
Brian Wilkinson
Marcus Gonsalves, a member of Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, reads a story to two children from Mariposa.
Brian Wilkinson
Mark Evan Smith
Farmers Insurance brought a catastrophe relief team to Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church July 19 offering assistance to policy holders that may be affected by the Detwiler Fire. Team members included, from left, claim adjusters Carol Sanchez, Nefty Rodriguez, Marcelo Ambrosi, Terry Wright, and Dan Riddell.
Brian Wilkinson
Kenneth Cole shows off a signed collection book of Ansel Adams photos he prepared to take with him when he was evacuated from his home near Mariposa. He had to leave it behind after his area was locked down during evacuation orders while he was running an errand. Fortunately, the book, and his home, were saved.
Steve Montalto, Special to Sierra Star
Steve Valdez, a clerk at Coast Hardware in Mariposa, shows a video he made of his property to submit to insurance companies when he knew his home was going to be destroyed by the Detwiler Fire. “We’ll plan to rebuild, I suppose,” Valdez said. “I mean, that’s all we can really do.”
MARK EVAN SMITH
More than 400 men and women from PG&E and contracted companies are working to restore power to Mariposa County residents and businesses that were cut-off by the Detwiler Fire.
Submitted Photo
A PG&E truck passes a home that was destroyed by the Detwiler Fire on Bullion Cutoff road Saturday.
Brian Wilkinson
New transformers sit at the PG&E base camp as power poles are loaded on a truck in the background to replace 258 that were damaged by the Detwiler Fire.
Brian Wilkinson
Raley’s Store Team Leader Rob Kiehlmeier was assisted by Evangelical Free Church volunteer Gerry McBee on July 19, as Kiehlmeier delivered 300 sandwiches, chips and fruit to the church for distribution to the three Red Cross shelters in Oakhurst.
Brian Wilkinson
EV Free Church members Lilley Frye, 10, with family friend Melissa Housmyer, helped by organizing food at the church.
Brian Wilkinson
Marcus Gonsalves, a member of Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, reads a story to two children from Mariposa.
Brian Wilkinson
Shelia McNab, left, and Genna Parker of Adventist Health, delivered children’s toys, washable markers, coloring books, blankets, towels and baby wipes for the Mariposa evacuees.
Brian Wilkinson
Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds Manager Donney Linderholm and owner Tanner Tweed have been pulling all-nighters to accommodate Mariposa County evacuees. The grounds opened last Tuesday, July 18, as temporary shelter for larger animals.
Morgan Voorhis
Tanner Tweed, owner of Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds, taking a rare break as he receives a few good licks (because of the salt in his skin) by an evacuee.
Morgan Voorhis
Volunteer and friend of the rodeo grounds Daniel Lynch of Coarsegold interacts with one of the evacuated horses.
Morgan Voorhis
Volunteer and farrier Michael Harris came all the way from the Bakersfield area to do what he can to help during the Detwiler Fire. Here he checks the hoof of one of the evacuated horses temporarily housed at the Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds.
Morgan Voorhis
Just a sampling of the 63 horses temporarily evacuated to the Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds because of the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa.
Morgan Voorhis
A building known as the Little Church in the Hills, on Mount Bullion Cutoff Road, was one of at least 124 structures destroyed by the Detwiler Fire near Mariposa and Yosemite through Friday evening.
Steve Montalto, Special to Sierra Star
