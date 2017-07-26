As PG&E restores power to all customers, fire victims warned to watch out for scammers

PG&E reports that they have received reports from residents and law enforcement that some customers affected by the Detwiler Fire have received calls threatening to disconnect electric service unless an immediate payment is made.
According to Denny Boyles, PG&E corporate relations, these are scams. PG&E’s Credit Department does not ask for personal information or a credit card number over the phone.
Anyone who has received such a phone call and provided credit card or checking account information should report it immediately to the credit card company or bank and law enforcement.
Customers with concerns about the legitimacy of a call about a past due bill, service request or request for personal information can call PG&E at (800) 743-5000.
Winding down
PG&E began demolishing base camp at the Detwiler Fire and releasing some out of area crews.
Power was restored to all customers Tuesday night. Since the fire began, more than 11,000 customers lost electric service due to fire damage, and more than 500 PG&E workers and contractors responded. They worked in difficult terrain, challenging environmental conditions and amidst ongoing fire suppression efforts to help our customers return to a more normal life.
PG&E staff plans on reaching out to those customers whose homes or businesses were damaged or destroyed by the fire to ensure that when repairs are complete, service can be restored.
Boyles said PG&E made a $15,000 donation to the American Red Cross to support their disaster relief efforts: $10,000 to the Gold Country Region and $5,000 to the Central Coast Region.
Staff Report
Comments