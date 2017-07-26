Understanding immigration

The Yosemite Community Church presents guest speaker, Dr. Asaf Romirowsky, former Israel Defence Forces International Relations liaison officer in the West Bank and to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, 6:30 p.m., July 31, at the church.
Romirowsky will analyze the general use of refugee populations as a political tool for pressuring Israel into territorial concessions, drawing on the lessons facing Israel, the current European situation after years of immigration from the Middle East and North Africa, as well as the possible dangers of such immigration for American society.
This free event, open to the public, is brought to you by Zion’s Watchmen and is hosted by USMC Colonel John Somerville (ret).
“Refugees around the world are a big problem. Thousands a day are flooding into Sweden, Germany and France, and are changing the culture. No one knows how many are coming into our country,” Somerville said. “This is not about stopping immigration, but understanding it and how to properly control it.”
Romirowsky co-authored the book Religion, Politics and the Origins of Palestine Refugee Relief in 2013, and got his start in world policy as a researcher at the Middle East Forum.
Details: somerville@netptc.net, or (559) 877-2882.
