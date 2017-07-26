News Briefs - July 27 edition - Eastern Madera County

Golden Chain begins new show
The musical comedy I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change begins Aug. 4 at the Golden Chain Theatre (42130 Highway 41), and will run for nine performances.
The show explores contemporary heterosexual relationships through humor and music. Ten actors will play more than 40 roles. The show is the second-longest running off Broadway musical.
Details: Shows will run Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m., Aug. 4 through Aug. 20. The show contains adult themes and language. Tickets run from $8 - $15. (559) 683-7112.
Wall of Fame dinner
Four star Yosemite High School football players, and a coach, will be honored at the Aug. 12 Wall of Fame Induction Dinner at Oakhurst Elk’s Lodge. To be recognized are Danny Smith, Justen Peek, Quint Brown, Aaron Wilkins, and the late Eric Hansen.
The dinner starts at 6 p.m., with tickets costing $40 each. They are available at the Sierra Star (49165 Crane Valley Road - 426), Mountain Muscle (40118 Enterprise Drive), and with all YHS football coaches.
Details: Erik Peterson, (559) 760-3331.
Pancakes with the Bass Lake Lions
The Bass Lake Lions Club will host its annual pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. at the Pines Village Park Aug. 5 and 6.
Tickets are $8 for adults, and $4 for children age 8 and under.
Tax relief for Detwiler Fire victims
Due to a state of emergency, business owners and taxpayers affected by the Detwiler Fire can request extensions on their tax returns and ask for relief from penalties and/or interest from some taxes and fees, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration said.
Details: 1-800-400-7115.
