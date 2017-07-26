“Neighbors helping Neighbors” Aug. 9

A plan for Mountain Area residents wanting to show support for Mariposa in the wake of the terrible Detwiler Fire has been hatched.
Following the highly successful six-day efforts of area residents who responded to the Eastern Madera-Mariposa Counties Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) with a large supply of non-perishable food, toiletries, and clothing for Mariposa residents affected by the fire.
VOAD is now urging Mountain Area residents to visit downtown Mariposa to support the town’s stores, shops and restaurants throughout the day and evening on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Those planning to visit Mariposa that day can pick-up a small “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” ticket at the Sierra Star, across the street from Sierra Telephone, to pass out at the Mariposa businesses so they can get a feel for how much support they have from Eastern Madera County.
Additional donations of non-perishable food, toiletries, and cleaning supplies for the fire victims, can be dropped off on your way to Mariposa at New Life Christian Fellowship on Cole Road in Bootjack.
Laura Norman, VOAD chairperson, said Mariposa businesses depend on summer tourism to support them in the slower months.
“Their livelihood has been drastically affected ... let’s continue to show them our support on Aug. 9,” Norman said.
Staff Report
