National Night Out comes to Oakhurst Aug. 1

Oakhurst’s version of National Night Out will be held 6-9 p.m., Aug. 1, in the Old Mill Shopping Center parking lot near Payless Shoes.
The third annual Oakhurst Night Out is a community event put on to raise awareness of Mountain Area emergency programs and nonprofit organizations.
Participating in the event will be members of the California Highway Patrol, Madera County Sheriff’s Office, Cal Fire, Sierra Ambulance, Red Cross, California Fish and Wildlife, Yosemite Unified School District, Visit Yosemite Madera County, Sierra Tel, and the Central California Blood Center.
Others on hand will be Assemblyman Frank Bigelow, Senator Tom Berryhill, Madera County District 5 Supervisor Tom Wheeler, the Mountain Amateur Radio Club, California State Parks, U.S. Forest Service, the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce; Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), Central California Animal Disaster Team, wildlife officers, and Madera County District Attorney David Linn.
The Blood Bank will arrive early to start drawing blood at 5 p.m., and will be there till 9 p.m.. Anyone giving blood will receives a voucher for Stephen’s Italian Ice, who will be at the event.
“The event is growing each year and this year it is going to be better than the last,” said CHP Public Information Officer Kaci Lutz, who is coordinating the event. “This is a great event for the whole family. We will have live music, food, and entertainment. Come out and support all the people that support you and protect you while you sleep and play.”
The event gives the public the chance to meet and learn more about the Mountain Area’s first responders in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.
Buses from Yosemite Unified School District will provide information on how to stay safe on the bus.
In the United States the event has been taking place annually since 1984, attracting 2.5 million community members. Today, it attracts more than 38 million people to events across the country.
“National Night Out is an event not to be missed. The excitement is building for all of the community participants,” said Therese Williams, director of public relations and sales for Visit Yosemite Madera County.
Details: Kaci Lutz, (559)658-6590, KLutz@chp.ca.gov.
