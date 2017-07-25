Evacuation advisories lifted in south Mariposa County

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reported that evacuation advisories have been lifted for South County Mariposa as of noon Tuesday.
The office asks residents to be aware fire crews remain in the area, and are working on the roadways which can make traffic crowded at times.
All North County evacuation orders remain in effect, the office said.
For a full list of evacuations either in effect or that have been lifted, visit http://www.fire.ca.gov/current_incidents/incidentdetails/Index/1672.
