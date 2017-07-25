Steve Montalto, Special to Sierra Star HighMountain Images
Evacuation advisories lifted in south Mariposa County

July 25, 2017 12:07 PM

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reported that evacuation advisories have been lifted for South County Mariposa as of noon Tuesday.

The office asks residents to be aware fire crews remain in the area, and are working on the roadways which can make traffic crowded at times.

All North County evacuation orders remain in effect, the office said.

For a full list of evacuations either in effect or that have been lifted, visit http://www.fire.ca.gov/current_incidents/incidentdetails/Index/1672.

