Detwiler Fire nears its end with no growth reported overnight

The Detwiler Fire continues to be brought to its conclusion as Cal Fire reported Tuesday morning that the blaze did not grow overnight, remaining at 78,900 acres, and did not claim any more structures. It is now 65% contained.
Some 5,128 personnel are at work on the incident, which is now the largest wildfire in California. At least 1,500 structures remain under threat, as 63 homes have been destroyed and 13 damaged by the inferno. One commercial structure, and 67 minor structures, have also been destroyed, with eight damaged.
The American Red Cross will be at the Detwiler Fire Local Assistance Center at Mariposa County High School on Tuesday, offering assistance on everything from food assistance to replacing DMV documents. Click here for details.
Mariposa Heritage House, a recovery support center, is also aiding in repopulation efforts. The center welcomes food and monetary donations by calling (209) 966-7770 or by visiting www.mariposaheritagehouse.org.
Monday afternoon, the blaze made a push towards Dogtown and Coulterville in the northeast, forcing cancellation of a community meeting scheduled at Greeley Hill.
Also Monday, three people from out of the area were arrested in Yaqui Gulch for allegedly looting in evacuated areas. They were contacted with needles and a methamphetamine pipe, as well as stolen firefighting equipment in their vehicle, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Pacific Gas and Electric Company reported more than 95% of people who lost power during the blaze - some 11,000 customers were affected at its peak - have had their electricity turned back on.
Most evacuation orders were lifted in previous days, though some still remain in effect, largely to the north near Coulterville and Greeley Hill. Click here for the full list.
Higher humidity during the evening hours helped aid firefighting efforts, Cal Fire said.
Further information on the Detwiler Fire can be obtained by calling 1-844-MMU-FIRE (668-3473).
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Its expected containment date is Aug. 5, though Cal Fire spokespeople said cleanup efforts will likely last well beyond that date.
