Red Cross to offer help to victims of Detwiler Fire

The American Red Cross will be at the Detwiler Fire Local Assistance Center in Mariposa on Tuesday, July 25, at the Mariposa County High School Gymnasium located at 5074 Old Highway N from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m..
Red Cross workers will conduct client intake, and offer child care for families affected by the fire. Due to space constraints, no donated items will be accepted. For more information contact the Red Cross public information line at (559) 343-2549.
Trained Red Cross volunteers are currently staffing shelters and supporting evacuated residents
A Red Cross public information line has been established for anyone looking for information on current disaster relief efforts: (559) 343-2549.
You can help people affected by disasters like California wildfires and countless other crises by making a donation to support Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from disasters big and small. Call, click, or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 Red Cross or text “RED CROSS” to 91999 to make a $10 donation to your local Red Cross region.
Learn more about becoming a Red Cross volunteer or sign up today at redcross.org/volunteer. In order to expedite your volunteer registration for this disaster response effort, select the Detwiler Fire opportunity when prompted in the application process. Email the local Red Cross Volunteer Services team at volunteer.centralca@redcross.org for more information.
Follow the local Red Cross on Twitter and Facebook for additional updates. Visit our website at redcross.org/centralcalifornia.
