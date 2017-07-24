Detwiler Fire evening update: 78,900 acres, 60% contained

The Detwiler Fire grew to 78,900 acres and was 60% contained Monday evening, Cal Fire said.
A spike in afternoon activity was reported on the northern end of the flames, near Dogtown east of Coulterville, which forced cancellation of a community meeting scheduled in Greeley Hill.
Current Situation: Additional evacuations have been lifted in South County Mariposa with repopulation efforts continuing. Fire has sloped over division HH, but remains within secondary lines. Fire spread will continue to impact structures, transportation routes and infrastructure in these areas.
Evacuation Orders - North County Mariposa: All of Schilling Rd - All feeder roads Dogtown Rd. from Greeley Hill Rd to Bowers Cave - All of Texas Hill Rd, Greeley Hill Rd. from Dogtown Rd. (Coulterville) to Dogtown Rd. near Bowers Cave - and all side roads to the South Bull Creek Rd from Greeley Hill Rd to the Merced River.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Staff report
