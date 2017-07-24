Human remains located near Mammoth Pool Reservoir

Human bones were recently discovered near Mammoth Pool Reservoir northeast of North Fork, and the Madera County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting reports to identify them, Cmdr. Bill Ward said Monday.
Ward said the remains were located on No. 8 Powerhouse Road near the reservoir on Tuesday, July 18.
Though Ward said official confirmation will not be given until the coroner finishes their report, family of Keith Bendz, a 45-year-old Coarsegold man who went missing in April, said they were the ones who found him.
Dawn Bendz, Keith’s sister, said she and another family member were the ones who located his remains, along with some of his personal items.
“He was exceptional,” Bendz said of her brother.
Family said Bendz often enjoyed being in the higher mountain country, and frequented the Sierra Sky Ranch Road and Mammoth Pool areas.
Ward said coroner reports may take several days, or longer, to be completed.
