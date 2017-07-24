Detwiler Fire community meeting scheduled for tonight

Cal Fire Incident Management Team 4 and assisting agencies will host a community meeting at the Greeley Hill Community Center starting at 7 p.m. tonight to go over details of the Detwiler Fire.
Representatives from the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, the California Highway Patrol, American Red Cross, and other agencies are expected to attend to provide updates and answer questions.
Anyone with questions about the meeting can call Cal Fire’s information line at 1-844-MMU-FIRE (668-3473).
Staff report
Comments