Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Rahn, flanked by fellow firefighters, Pacific Gas and Electric Crew members, and Mariposa County Sheriff Doug Binnewies, speak to a crowd of nearly 500 July 19 at Mountain Christian Center in Oakhurst.
Local

July 24, 2017 11:55 AM

Detwiler Fire community meeting scheduled for tonight

Cal Fire Incident Management Team 4 and assisting agencies will host a community meeting at the Greeley Hill Community Center starting at 7 p.m. tonight to go over details of the Detwiler Fire.

Representatives from the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, the California Highway Patrol, American Red Cross, and other agencies are expected to attend to provide updates and answer questions.

Anyone with questions about the meeting can call Cal Fire’s information line at 1-844-MMU-FIRE (668-3473).

Staff report

  Comments  

