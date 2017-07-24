Battle continues statewide against 11 wildfires, at more than 113,000 acres

As firefighters continue to bring the Detwiler Fire closer to its conclusion, with the blaze 50% contained by Monday morning, they join more than 6,100 across the state working to get 11 wildfires under control.
To the north, moisture was expected to increase late Monday, leading to scattered storms that could produce wet and dry lightning strikes across the region, Cal Fire reported. In the south, similar scattered showers and thunderstorms were expected to take place, with humidity up to 25%, including the Central Valley.
High pressure will expand to the west and bring a gradual warming and drying trend to the Valley and Mountain Area through the end of the week.
Other than the Detwiler Fire, Cal Fire reported active fires in the state have burned 113,511 acres thus far. They include:
Fires of interest
☆ Park Fire, Fresno County: Parkfield Road and Highway 198 west of Coalinga, 1,649 acres, 99% contained.
☆ Castro Fire, Santa Clara County: Castro Valley Road and Highway 101, 125 acres, 50% contained.
Federal incidents
☆ Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County: Lake Cachuma Area, south of Highway 154, 18,430 acres, 87% contained.
☆ Schaeffer Fire, Tulare County: 17 miles north of Kernville, 16,031 acres, 94% contained.
☆ Island Fire, Siskiyou County: 14 miles west of Etna in the Marble Mountain Wilderness, 1,315 acres, 0% contained.
☆ Marble Fire, Siskiyou County: Klamath River Highway north of Somes Bar, 316 acres, 90% contained.
☆ Dollar Fire, San Bernardino County: Highway 330 and Old City Creek Road, 85 acres, 40% contained.
☆ Seine Fire, San Bernardino County: Piedmont Drive and Seine Avenue, 20 acres, containment not provided.
Unified incident
☆ Lost Fire, San Diego County: Indian Flat Campground, 255 acres, 60% contained.
☆ High, San Bernardino County: High Road and Santa Rosa Road, 100 acres, 45% contained.
Staff report
Comments