After seven days, Detwiler Fire is now at 40% containment

In a 6 p.m. Detwiler Fire update, additional evacuation orders have been lifted for residents only, as firefighters have the fire at 40% containment. The fire has only grown 300 acres from Saturday morning’s update. Total burned acreage is currently at 75,500 acres.
Evacuation orders have been lifted from:
☆ Old Highway from Hwy 49 South to Totokon Rd and all side roads
☆ Old Highway from Guadalupe Fire Rd to Highway 140 (Catheys Valley) - Guadalupe Fire Rd will remain under an evacuation order
☆ Bear Valley Rd
☆ Hunters Valley Rd
☆ Hunters Valley Mt. Access Rd
☆ Detwiler Rd
☆ Cotton Creek Rd
All other evacuation orders remain in effect, with the following roads remaining closed in the above evacuation lifted areas.
☆ All side roads on Highway 140 – Closed with the exception of Elizabeth Lane and Trower Roads
☆ Old Highway - Closed from Totokon to Guadalupe Fire Rd and all side roads in between
☆ Highway 49N - Closed from the top of Bagby Grade to Oakridge Rd (Coulterville)
In a Saturday morning update from Cal Fire, the Detwiler Fire grew overnight by only 200 acres, to 75,200 with 30% containment.
Some 4,645, down from yesterday’s 4,900, personnel are at work to gain complete containment of the fire.
The fire has destroyed 63 homes, damaged 13, and 1,500 structures still remain threatened.
Safety Message
Fire officials and the sheriff’s department reminds the public to stay vigilant on current fire conditions, and to continue to adhere to road closures and any evacuation warnings.
If you see electrical wires on the ground, stay clear and contact PG&E immediately. Trees and poles with deep charring, particularly if still smoking, should be considered hazardous.
Drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel in the area.
As you re-enter your property and evaluate damage, be aware that hazardous conditions may exist, particularly if a residence or out-building has burned. Hazards may include asbestos, heavy metals, by-products of plastic combustion and various other chemicals.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Staff Report
