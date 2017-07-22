Evacuee numbers drop in Oakhurst Red Cross centers, but shelters remain open

As mandatory evacuation orders began to lift, Red Cross emergency shelters in Oakhurst thinned out early Saturday morning, July 22. Many evacuees returned to Mariposa, either to homes for those living in town, or to a temporary Red Cross shelter set up at the Mariposa Elementary School.
Mike Correia, who has stayed at the Evangelical Free Church shelter in Oakhurst these past few days, will head to the school later this afternoon. Sadly, he is one of the less fortunate, learning early on that he has little to return to.
The home he has rented in Mt. Bullion since 2010 burned to the ground. When he first heard the news on Tuesday, he couldn’t help but cry, but said he later felt relief because he wouldn’t have to spend days worrying whether or not his home was still standing.
“I lost everything in the fire except one change of clothing, important papers, my meds, and miraculously, my 1964 antique Chevy, which was parked in a small clearing near the home,” Correia said.
A Vietnam vet, Correia is unable to walk and plans to spend about five days at the Mariposa shelter, before moving to his permanent location in Merced, where he will be closer to family.
“EV Free is filled with wonderful people, all these volunteers,” Correia said. “Whatever someone needed, it was here. As for my future, I have to think positive, I have to ... the good Lord will provide.”
Just then a man in a pick-up drove by, poked his head out the window and asked Correia how he was doing. Correia gave him a big smile, a sturdy thumbs up and said, “Life is good.” The other man echoed that sentiment before driving off.
Some temporarily housed at the Sierra Vista Presbyterian Red Cross Shelter continued to wait for clearance.
Dinah Oppenheim and Nancy Francis met at the Red Cross shelter, and became fast friends. Both were relieved to learn that their homes are intact, even though they can’t return because of no power.
The Oppenheims, who live seven miles outside Mariposa, saw the flames Sunday afternoon, while boating on Lake McClure.
“We had no pre-evac notice,” Oppenheim said. “Ash was falling and we just decided it was time to go.”
She and her husband David, loaded up their three cats and three horses (two theirs and the other their neighbor’s).
“Our neighbor was in Hawaii and he asked us to get his 28-year-old Gelding, who hasn’t been in a trailer for 10 years,” Oppenheim said, “but he loaded like a champ. We didn’t know where to go. We had three horses ... three cats screaming in their carriers, and were sitting in heavy smoke.”
She said they found out through Hoof ‘n Paw that they could house their horses at the Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds.
“Donney (the manager) was so nice and most kind. He made sure the horses were individualed, that they had food and water,” Oppenheim added, “and when our two horses who are good buddies began having issues because of the smaller space, they were individualed to keep them safe. They are doing a fantastic job there. They’re so caring and knowledgeable. We’re just so happy they took us in.”
While she’s grateful to the church, the Red Cross, the rodeo grounds and the Central California Animal Disaster Team, who have been watching over her cats, Oppenheim is ready to go home.
“This is day five, and the experience has been awful. We have no power. We have a freezer full of food rotting at home. We don’t know when we can go back,” and then to add a little lightness, she added, “I’m so thankful for the people at the church, who have all been so kind and sweet to us. We’ll overfed, and with snacks every hour, we’ll all have to go on diets.”
Francis and husband Steve weren’t sure they would have to evacuate, but were ready early Tuesday just in case. Then they lost power and knew it was time to head out with their four dogs, three cats and parrot.
“We tried to get the goats in the back of the truck, but they wouldn’t cooperate at all, so we had to leave them behind. The animals were so stressed out,” Francis recalled. “We thought we’d be back the next day so didn’t think it was any big deal.”
But they weren’t back the next day. Francis called the Mariposa Sheriff’s Department about her goats, and officers picked them up, depositing them safely at the fairgrounds.
“The firefighters, the sheriff’s department, the church, the Red Cross, the community ... everyone has been so amazing,” Francis said.
Fellow evacuee Ken Jorgensen, has also been staying at Sierra Vista with his wife, Joyce, and dogs Rex and Sassy. Because Sassy, who had been severely abused before becoming a part of the Jorgensen family, was extremely frightened, the couple slept in their truck in the church parking lot. Ken said putting Sassy in a cage would put her back six months. She stood hidden behind Ken’s legs, with her tail tucked between her own, as he spoke.
He planned on packing everything up early today to head back home, even though he hasn’t received the go-ahead. Since it’s only because of lack of power, he said he will plead his case because he has two generators. The first thing he’ll do once he’s home is hook up the generator. The second is shave.
Red Cross
Because some residents were allowed to return home yesterday, July 21, the overnight shelter numbers for Friday were 28 at EV Free, 46 at Sierra Vista, and 22 at Mountain Christian Center.
“With some orders being lifted, we decided to sit tight, and re-evaluate the numbers each day,” said Red Cross Public Information Officer Jessica Piffero. “Because there’s still more than 200 in our seven shelters (including the one just opened at the Mariposa Elementary School), we will stay open for now. We may eventually combine the shelters as the numbers drop.
Piffero added that Red Cross is transitioning into recovery efforts. “We’re not just going to close up shop and leave. We’re going to be there for families, especially those who have lost their homes. We have trucks coming in today with recovery supplies, clean-up kits with shovels, rakes and gloves. There may be some overlap, but we want to go into recovery as fast as we can.”
This story be updated with videos.
