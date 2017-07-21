Additional evacuation orders lifted, Highway 140 reopened after Detwiler Fire closure

More Mariposa County residents are now free to go home.
The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office announced in a release at 7 p.m. Friday it has increased the number of evacuation orders being lifted as part of the Detwiler Fire near Mariposa and Yosemite National Park.
All areas are open to residents only, the release stated, and still remain under evacuation advisory:
☆ Highway 49 north from Mariposa to Fremont Fort
☆ Mt. Bullion Cuttoff Road, From Highway 49 north to 72b
☆ School lane
☆ Rd 72A
☆ Princeton Road, from Highway 49 north to 72b only
☆ Pendola Gardens
☆ Old Toll
☆ Corbett Creek Road
☆ Mt. Ophir
☆ Hornitos Road
☆ Mt. Gaines
☆ No. 9 Road
☆ Ben Hur Road from Highway 49 south to Buckeye
All other evacuations remain in effect, the release said.
Highway 140 was also reopened to through traffic only, with any evacuations along it still in effect.
Staff report
