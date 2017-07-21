Steve Montalto, Special to Sierra Star HighMountain Images
July 21, 2017 7:07 PM

Additional evacuation orders lifted, Highway 140 reopened after Detwiler Fire closure

More Mariposa County residents are now free to go home.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office announced in a release at 7 p.m. Friday it has increased the number of evacuation orders being lifted as part of the Detwiler Fire near Mariposa and Yosemite National Park.

All areas are open to residents only, the release stated, and still remain under evacuation advisory:

Highway 49 north from Mariposa to Fremont Fort

Mt. Bullion Cuttoff Road, From Highway 49 north to 72b

School lane

Rd 72A

Princeton Road, from Highway 49 north to 72b only

Pendola Gardens

Old Toll

Corbett Creek Road

Mt. Ophir

Hornitos Road

Mt. Gaines

No. 9 Road

Ben Hur Road from Highway 49 south to Buckeye

All other evacuations remain in effect, the release said.

Highway 140 was also reopened to through traffic only, with any evacuations along it still in effect.

Staff report

