Yosemite National Park remains open

With the impact of the Detwiler Fire in adjoining Mariposa County, Yosemite National Park officials want the public to know the park, and all it’s services including hotels, lodges, stores and campgrounds will be open for the weekend.
Air quality in Yosemite Valley and throughout the park has been impacted by smoke from the 74,000 acre wildland fire in Mariposa County that, to date, has destroyed 58 homes. Visitors coming to Yosemite who are sensitive to smoke or suffer from respiratory problems are encouraged to minimize outdoor activities. For updated information on air quality in Yosemite National Park, visit www.nps.gov/yose/learn/nature/aqmonitoring.htm.
There are rooms in Yosemite Valley available for Saturday and Sunday at the Majestic Yosemite Hotel, Yosemite Valley Lodge, and Half Dome Village. For more information on lodging, visit www.travelyosemite.com or call 888-413-8869.
All entrances to the park are open, and visitors can get to Yosemite Valley via Highway 140 from Mariposa, Highway 41 from Fresno, Highway 120 West from Groveland, and Highway 120 East from Lee Vining and US Route 395.
At this time, Yosemite Valley cannot be accessed from Merced via Highway 140. For more information, visit http://dot.ca.gov/hq/roadinfo/sr140.
“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Cal Fire and all of the other agencies who have been working to suppress the Detwiler Fire,” stated Acting Superintendent Chip Jenkins. “Yosemite National Park and our employees are grateful for their hard work and dedication to fight this fire. We are always proud to work with Cal Fire and all of our sister agencies to help support our gateway communities.”
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, call (209) 372-0200 and press 1. Updated information is also available on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/yose.
Staff Report
