With open hearts, Red Cross and Oakhurst churches shelter Detwiler evacuees

More than 250 residents found a safe place to sleep July 19 at five different Red Cross shelters, three in Oakhurst, due to Detwiler Fire evacuations.
The Oakhurst shelters have been set up at Evangelical Free Church on School Road (427), Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church on Highway 41, and Mountain Christian Center behind True Value Hardware off Highway 49.
Two additional shelters have been set up in Planada and Sonora.
Trained Red Cross and church volunteers are on hand at each location to provide lodging, meals, health services, and anything else needed to make those displaced from their homes as comfortable as possible.
“In a matter of hours last night (July 19), our volunteers opened or moved five different shelters, and provided relief to hundreds of residents,” said Red Cross Executive Director Barry Falke. “It was a huge undertaking, but our volunteers rose to the challenge to make sure that all shelter residents were safe and comfortable.”
“Hands down these churches have been incredible to work with - every single time we have had to open a shelter in this community, the churches have opened their doors to the Red Cross and those in need,” said Red Cross Public Information Officer Jessica Piffero.
Piffero added the Red Cross has a nurse at each shelter to care for people with special medical needs.
Evangelical Free Church
At Evangelical Free Church, volunteers Nancy Taylor and Jinnie Day were amicably chatting while folding donated clothing. Taylor, an Oakhurst resident, believes in helping out wherever she can. A Mountain Community Woman member, she worked the evacuation shelter at the Oakhurst Community Center during the Courtney Fire in September 2014, and is planning on becoming a Red Cross volunteer.
“I want to give back to the community, and feel fortunate that I didn’t have to evacuate,” Taylor said.
Her co-volunteer (and new friend), Day, works for Mariposa County. Because her office is closed, she decided to come out to help those displaced because of the fire.
The church has taken in about 100 people, with 30-40 church volunteers coming in and out as they have time.
EV Free Church member and volunteer, Nancy Walker,79, of Coarsegold, has been on-site since day one, doing what she can do.
“I wander up and down the halls, and if someone wants something, they tap my shoulder,” said Walker, who has been volunteering for 60 years. “These people need comfort right now. I was supposed to volunteer at Chowchilla Prison today (July 20), but this is the third day these people have been here and I knew they would be coming out of shock, ready to talk. The first couple of days, it was pretty quiet around here because they were sticking to themselves. Now they’re talking more and connecting with each other.”
When Raley’s pulled in the parking lot to drop off lunch, one woman (Donna Stephens) poked her head out a back door, and yelled out “Raley’s is awesome.”
Brenn Craib, customer service team leader carried in boxes, while Assistant Store Team Leader Mark Conti helped fill a vehicle with lunches, which would be delivered to the other two evacuation sites in Oakhurst.
“It’s important to give back to the community,” Conti said. “Raley’s has been part of this community for 30-plus years. We love our community and want to help out in this time of need.”
While the physical needs of the evacuees were tended to, Gary Milner, church administrator and elder focused on the spiritual needs.
“I’ve had the opportunity to go down and talk to some of these folks, to pray with them when they wanted, and held a devotional prayer meeting for those who wanted to attend,” Milner said. “People are worried about their homes, and wonder when they can go home.”
This is the third or fourth year this church has opened as an emergency evacuation center.
“This is God’s church and we are here to be the stewards of it,” Milner added, “to use it for His glory, to show the love of Christ to those in our community, and to serve those around us through Him.”
Milner said people have been very generous, dropping off food, water, clothing items and necessities.
“The outpouring from the community has been absolutely amazing, but not surprising,” Milner continued. “Southgate brought food. Starbucks has provided coffee. Olive Garden provided dinner. And Raley’s has dropped off lunches and dinners, it seems like they bring it in by the truckload. There are organizations and people you can count on during tough times - and Raley’s is one of them. They are absolutely wonderful ... they’re over the top.”
“And then there’s the Red Cross,” Milner said. “All the volunteers have committed a huge amount of personal time, and the care they've shown to all these evacuees has been amazing.”
Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church
Helping out at Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church was the office staff of six, and 15 members of the congregation.
Pastor Rick Lemberg said he made just two calls Monday night and it didn’t take long for people to start showing up to help with the 60 who had been placed at the church.
“The churches have responded well to this situation, as has the whole community,” Lemberg said.
Marcus Gonsalves has been a member of the church for five years and said it is a blessing for the church family to come together to help Mariposa residents.
“I’ve enjoyed talking with them (the evacuees) and helping them feel welcomed, safe and loved here,” Gonsalves said.
George Stillman is also helping out, shuttling appreciative people to Yosemite High School for a daily shower. A retired fireman, he said it’s all about a mountain community helping a mountain community.
“This is what our church does,” Stillman said. “We’re here when we’re needed and very happy to help.”
The church is also housing evacuees’ small animals including 31 dogs, 35 cats, three birds and a duck. When the air conditioning in the animal rooms temporarily malfunctioned, CVS Pharmacy provided two large box fans to help keep the animals comfortable.
Mountain Christian Center
At Mountain Christian Center, where space was provided for the 500 people who attended the July 19 fire information meeting, another 100 residents from Mariposa are being housed.
Although Mariposa resident Barbara Steggall and her husband Merle joined others at the shelter, she was not one to just sit around being a former Red Cross volunteer for 10 years.
She was helping in the kitchen and doing whatever else she could do.
“I’m happy to help ... the church has been very welcoming and its so nice and clean here - I can’t think of any other place I’d like to be,” Steggall said.
Casinos Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and Table Mountain brought in more than 2,200 bottles of water.
About Red Cross
A Red Cross public information line has been established for anyone looking for information - (559) 343-2549.
Learn more about becoming a Red Cross volunteer or sign up today at redcross.org/volunteer.
People can help people affected by disasters like California wildfires and countless other crises by making a donation to support Red Cross Disaster Relief. Gifts enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from disasters big and small. Call, click, or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 Red Cross or text “RED CROSS” to 91999 to make a $10 donation to your local Red Cross region.
