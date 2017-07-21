Firefighter airlifted after suffering injuries in Mount Bullion engine crash

A male firefighter from Selma was airlifted with minor injuries Friday morning after a fire engine crashed off Mount Bullion Cutoff Road.
The man has been identified as Capt. Jeremy Owens.
Owens was a passenger on an engine marked E-311 when the vehicle swerved around a curve on a narrow road, and crashed through a gate on private property, Cal Fire information officers confirmed.
Firefighters at the scene said he appeared to be in good condition, and was conscious when being tended to by medical response teams. Later reports indicated Owens, who was taken to Community Regional Medical Center of Fresno, suffered only minor injuries and was released a short time after he was evaluated.
Owens is the first significant injury to be confirmed so far on the Detwiler Fire, information officers said.
