More than 70 large animals evacuated to Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds

Tanner Tweed, owner of Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds, has been putting in all-nighters since mandatory evacuations were ordered to Mariposa residents threatened by the Detwiler Fire. (He and his family are also evacuees, with a home on Ben Hur).
Since Tuesday, July 18, the grounds have been opened up as temporary housing for larger animals. As of Friday morning, July 21, 55 horses, 15 goats, two mini horses, and two donkeys from Mariposa were left in good hands in Coarsegold. By the time this ends, Tweed estimates they could end up with more than 100 animals.
“My phone has been ringing off the hook,” Tweed said. “Right now, because of this amazing community, we have all water troughs we need, and we have five tons of hay, which is an unbelievable amount, but we still need another two tons.
“Because the horses have been here a few days, they need to be vetted. When owners were trying to get horses out, some freaked out and have skin scrapes, and with the flying burning embers, one has a burn around the eye, and a few have burns on legs.”
Along with feed, Tweed said they are in desperate need of volunteers to feed and water the animals, and clean the stalls. They also need vet supplies, like gels and wraps, and panels for temporary housing.
Volunteer and farrier Michael Harris lives in Weldon, outside of Bakersfield, where last year more than 300 homes burned in just two days. Harris has made it his mission to travel around helping others in need during wildfires. He also has some vetting experience.
Another volunteer, Daniel Lynch of Coarsegold, has been a great friend of the rodeo grounds for years. All three, dedicated to the same cause, stayed up all night, accepting animals and caring for those already there.
“Even when the evacuation orders are lifted,” Tweed continued, “some may not have homes to go back to, so the odds are that we may keep a few animals for several weeks. Anything anyone can to help right now is appreciated. As long as this fire keeps burning the way it is, we won’t be going to bed anytime soon.”
Those needing a safe spot for their larger animals can call Tweed at (559) 994-2794 so they can prepare makeshift pens prior to the animals’ arrival.
The Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds is located at 44777 Rodeo Grounds (off Road 415) in Coarsegold.
For an earlier story and video on Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds evacuees, click here http://www.sierrastar.com/news/local/article162651213.html.
