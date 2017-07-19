A firefighter awaits on standby for structure defense in the Agua Fria area of Mariposa County as the Detwiler Fire roars in front of him on July 19, 2017.
July 19, 2017

Community meeting scheduled tonight to discuss Detwiler Fire

A community meeting for the growing Detwiler Fire that forced evacuations in Mariposa has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. tonight in the Mountain Christian Center in Oakhurst, located at 40299 Highway 49.

The Cal Fire Incident Management Team 4, Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, and cooperating agencies will be on hand to brief the community on operations to halt the blaze while answering questions.

Anyone with questions can call 1-844-MMU-FIRE (668-3473), a 24-hour line through Cal Fire to provide information.

Staff report

