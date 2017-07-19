280 fire engines, 43 water tenders and 37 hand crews on the ground fighting the Detwiler Fire

As more than 2,200 fire personnel continue to fight the raging 45,724-acre Detwiler Fire which continues to inch towards downtown Mariposa, the number of fire engines has grown to 280 along with 43 dozers, 43 water tenders, 37 hand crews and 11 helicopters.
The blaze, which is just 7% contained, forced thousands from their homes yesterday.
Additionally, mandatory evacuations were ordered in the town of Coulterville as a 5,000-acre spot fire spread to the north of Mariposa, near the intersection of highways 49 and 132.
Some 5,000 people were forced to leave their homes behind Tuesday when mandatory evacuations were placed on numerous areas of Mariposa County, including the main town of Mariposa. Click here for more details.
The Red Cross has set-up shelters at three Oakhurst churches - EV Free Church, Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church and Mountain Christian Center.
The fire continues to grow to both the north and south from where it started July 16, shortly east of Lake McClure, located northwest of Mariposa.
For a full list of evacuated areas and road closures, including extensive portions of highways 49 and 140 in the Mariposa area, click here.
The entrance to Yosemite National Park via Highway 140 is closed, although the park can be accessed through Oakhurst on Highway 41.
Staff Report
Comments