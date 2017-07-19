Reader Michaela Pemelton's husband helped put out a brief blaze in O'Neals on Wednesday, providing water to fight the flames.
July 19, 2017 9:02 AM

Blaze quickly contained in O’Neals as fire resources are stretched thin

By Mark Evan Smith

A five-acre fire was contained Wednesday morning in the O’Neals area, behind the Ponderosa Telephone office’s blue barn, after it stretched already drained resources from the massive Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County that continues to force evacutions.

Smoke was reportedly visible from Spring Valley Elementary School.

The blaze had a slow rate of spread, and was put out around 9 a.m., about 45 minutes after it was first reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters estimated it would take about two to three hours to mop up the area.

