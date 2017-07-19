Detwiler Fire forces evacuations in Coulterville

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the town of Coulterville as a 5,000-acre spot fire from the Detwiler Fire has jumped over nearby highways as it spreads to the north of the Merced River.
For the latest on the Detwiler Fire, click here.
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the town of Coulterville as a 5,000-acre spot fire from the Detwiler Fire has jumped over nearby highways as it spreads to the north of the Merced River.
For the latest on the Detwiler Fire, click here.
Comments