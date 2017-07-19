Photographer Darin McKinney snapped this shot of the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County, which grew to 45,724 acres at 7% contained Wednesday morning.
Photographer Darin McKinney snapped this shot of the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County, which grew to 45,724 acres at 7% contained Wednesday morning. Darin McKinney Submitted photo
Photographer Darin McKinney snapped this shot of the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County, which grew to 45,724 acres at 7% contained Wednesday morning. Darin McKinney Submitted photo

Local

July 19, 2017 8:45 AM

Detwiler Fire forces evacuations in Coulterville

By Mark Evan Smith

msmith@sierrastar.com

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the town of Coulterville as a 5,000-acre spot fire from the Detwiler Fire has jumped over nearby highways as it spreads to the north of the Merced River.

For the latest on the Detwiler Fire, click here.

  Comments  

Videos

Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst

Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst 2:04

Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst
Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods 1:17

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods
Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding 0:53

Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding

View More Video