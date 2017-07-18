News Briefs - July 20 edition

Golf Tournament
The Oakhurst Sierra Sunrise Rotary Club will hold its 27th annual Dale Miller Memorial Golf Tournament Sept. 30. The $100 registration fee includes shotgun start scramble, hole-in-one contest, putting contests, breakfast, lunch, dinner and an auction.
All proceeds go to the Oakhurst Sierra Sunrise Rotary for area charities.
Secret Byway Vistas
Retired USFS back country ranger Mike Olwyler will lead a couple of hikes in the Secret Byway Vistas 9 a.m., July 29. Meet at the Pines parking lot to carpool up to the Jackass Lake Trailhead.
Olwyler will identify the geography of the Sierra, and hikers will see meadows and mountain peaks as far away as Kings Canyon on the first hike, and a view of the San Joaquin River Basin on the second hike. Both are short, somewhat strenuous hikes.
Bring food, water, and binoculars (if you have them).
Details: dwaltner@netptc.net.
Backyard Wildlife workshop
The Oakhurst Branch Library will hold a Backyard Wildlife workshop with Yosemite Park Ranger Alejandra (Ale) Guzman, 10 a.m. to noon, July 29, in the library’s Community Room.
Participants will learn about different wildlife habitats, their adaptations, physiology and behaviors as well as how these animals have adapted to foothill conditions, as well as how to stay safe while surrounded by wildlife.
Besides bobcats, mountain lions and black bears, Guzman will also discuss raccoons, mule deer, red fox, coyotes, gray squirrels, Pacific fishers, skunks and weasels.
The free presentation is sponsored by the Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library (FOBL).
Details: (559) 683-4838 or visit www.oakhurstfobl.com.
Democratic Club meeting
The Oakhurst Democratic Club will hold its next meeting Aug. 5, at Best Western Plus Yosemite Gateway. A hot buffet ($8) will be served at 8:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 9:30.
The guest speaker is KVPR Director of Program Content, Joe Moore, discussing Valley Public Radio and Freedom of the Press. KVPR President and General Manager Marian Stephanian will also attend.
The public is invited to attend, regardless of party affiliation.
Details: (559) 641-6617.
Senior volunteers needed
The Madera office of the California Highway Patrol is looking for citizens who want to give something back to the community as senior volunteers. Volunteers can assist the office in both administrative and field capacities.
To join, a citizen must be 55 years of age or older, can work a minimum of four hours per week, pass a background check, have a good driving record, and complete a training program.
Details: Sergeant Darren Long, (559) 675-1025, dlong@chp.ca.gov, Tina Keyser, (559) 675-1025, rkeyser@chp.ca.gov.
