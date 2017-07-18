DA seeks fire victims

Madera County District David Linn is seeking victims of the Yosemite Lakes Park arson fires of the summer of 2013.
Kenneth Allen Jackson, along with Allison Waterman, both of Yosemite Lakes Park, were found guilty of arson for their involvement in a rash of fires taking place between June 8 and June 25 in Yosemite Lakes Park and the surrounding area.
According to Linn, the Board of Parole Hearings will conduct an administrative review next month to determine if Jackson should be released from prison.
He was found guilty on 21 counts of arson (20 counts of arson of wildlands and one count of arson of an inhabited structure). Waterman was found guilty of six counts of arson of wildlands.
Linn has been working with Cal Fire in reviewing the file, and requests that any victims of the fires contact his victim services specialist, Taguhi Bableyan at (559) 675-7726.
“This case has been under review by the California Fifth Appellate District of California, for alleged constitutional violations committed by the prior prosecution team in 2013 and early 2014,” Linn said in a prepared statement.
According to Linn, due to the passage of Proposition 57, the DA’s office is limited to one letter to be delivered in opposition to Mr. Jackson’s release. This letter will be completed by the end of the month.
Office of Madera County District Attorney
