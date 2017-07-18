“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” at GCT

The musical comedy I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change by Joe Di Pietro and Jimmy Roberts has been translated into more than dozen languages and played more than 5.000 performances around the world, will open at the Golden Chain Theatre on Aug. 4, for nine performances.
I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change explores contemporary heterosexual courtship by using two time-tested coping mechanisms for the traumas and elations of love - humor and music.
The play reveals the difficulties and joys of connecting with another person at nearly every stage of life.
Ten actors play more than 40 roles in a collection of scenes and songs scaling the dizzying spectrum of male/female relationships.
Cast members are James Mierkey, George Rich, Chase Hagerman, Junior Romero, Matt Vanderwal, Jennifer Janine, Melinda Rich, Lyric Gianna, Miranda Simonich, and Darla Dean.
According to Director Jennifer Janine, this hilarious musical comedy uses song styles as varied as Country-Western ditties, tangos and ballads.
“Each number explores those secret thoughts anyone’s had about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives, and in-laws, but was afraid to admit,” Janine said. “Any ritual in the jungle of the modern-day mating game is fun fodder for this satire.”
I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is the second-longest running off Broadway musical after The Fantasticks, which closed at the Sullivan Street Playhouse in Greenwich Village in 2002 after 17,162 performances.
Details: Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m., Aug. 4 through Aug. 20 - Show contains adult themes and language, Rated PG-13 - Golden Chain Theatre, 42130 Highway 41 - Tickets ($8 - $15), goldenchaintheatre.org - (559) 683-7112 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday).
Staff Report
Comments