Château du Sureau voted No. 2 resort hotel in California

Hidden at the base of Deadwood Mountain, a stones-throw from Highway 41, is a 10-room hotel and two-bedroom villa that people driving into Oakhurst don’t even know is there.
Yet, the readers of Travel+Leisure magazine have voted Château du Sureau, which sits behind Erna’s Elderberry House Restaurant, No. 2 for resort hotels in California, No. 10 in the continental United States, and No. 51 in the top 100 resort hotels in the world.
The rankings are part of the magazine’s 2017 Worlds Best Awards which appear in the August issue and on T+L’s website (tlworldsbest.com).
Every year for the awards, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe - to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, car rental agencies, destination spas, tour operators, safari outfitters and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Hotels were classified as ‘city’ or ‘resort’ based on their locations and amenities.
“We are thrilled and grateful and dearly thank all our friends for their loving support,” said Erna Kubin-Clanin, after being notified of the rankings.
The No. 1 through 5 resort hotels in the Worlds Best Awards are, in order starting with No. 1, Nihi (Indonesia), The Brando (French Polynesia), The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch (Saratogo, Wyoming), Lodge at Kauri Cliffs (Matauri Bay, New Zealand), and Gibb’s Farm (Karatu, Tanzania). Twenty-seven of the top 100 hotels were located in the United States, and just 10 were in California.
Earlier this year, for the fifth consecutive time, Château Du Sureau was awarded the prestigious AAA Five Diamond honor, while the restaurant received the same honor for the 23rd straight year.
The hotel was one of just three in Northern California to receive the honor. The other two were the The Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco (since 1994) and The Ritz-Carlton in Truckee (since 2011).
The restaurant was one of seven restaurants in Northern California to be awarded the Five Diamond Award.
The estate is one of fewer than 50 such prestigious designations around the globe for two such ratings to exist at one location.
The AAA Five Diamond lodgings are establishments chosen for providing refined, stylish and upscale physical attributes where guests receive personalized attention from an experienced staff who enhance an extensive array of amenities and services.
The Five Diamond restaurants are chosen for their distinctive culinary experiences that feature highly innovative chefs, handcrafted menus featuring fresh top-quality ingredients and expert staff.
In March of 2015, Kubin-Clanin was honored with the California Restaurant Association - Central California Chapter’s “Lifetime Achievement Award.” That same evening, the restaurant also received Best Fine Dining and Most Romantic Restaurant awards.
Erna’s Elderberry House opened in 1984 and the Chateau in 1991.
Details: Erna’s Elderberry House, 48688 Victoria Lane, (559) 683-6800, www.chateausureau.com.
Comments