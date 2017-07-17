Baby goat is stolen at Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, July 10-16

On July 10, Madera County Sheriff’s Deputies got a rather unusual call, as a baby goat was reportedly stolen from the Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds. After an investigation was completed, a suspect was identified, and the baby goat was later returned to close the case.
That was one of 72 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of July 10 to July 16, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ July 11: Theft was reported from an unlocked vehicle in the area of highways 41 and 49.
☆ July 11: Assault was reported on Road 426. The victim did not wish to press charges.
☆ July 11: Check fraud was reported on Sky Ranch Road. The report was forwarded to detectives for follow up.
☆ July 11: Vandalism was reported on Road 426.
☆ July 11: A domestic violence incident was reported on Road 426. The victim declined to pursue charges.
☆ July 12: A suspicious person was reported on Road 426. When deputies arrived, it was determined a domestic violence incident had occurred, and both parties were arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ July 12: A 17-year-old female was located and returned to her mother after she reportedly ran away.
☆ July 12: A man overdosed on prescription medication and was placed on a mental health hold for transportation to a hospital.
☆ July 12: A commercial burglary was reported near the intersection of Highway 41 and Road 222. The case was forwarded to detectives.
☆ July 12: A lawnmower and small utility trailer were stolen from a home on Road 425A. A possible suspect was an older white male driving a newer model, dark red Ford F150 with Oklahoma license plates.
☆ July 14: Deputies were contacted at Highway 41 and Civic Circle by a victim of vehicle theft, who said his vehicle had been taken from him. Upon checking the area of Road 426, deputies located the vehicle, occupied by a single person, who did not have permission to drive it. The driver was booked into Madera County Jail and the vehicle was turned over to its owner.
☆ July 14: Theft was reported near the intersection of highways 41 and 49.
☆ July 14: A possible elder financial abuse case was reported on Redbud Drive. It was determined the possible victim did not suffer any monetary loss.
☆ July 14: A hispanic male was intoxicated and causing a disturbance at Oakhurst Community Park. Upon arrival by deputies, it was determined he was unable to care for himself and was booked into Madera County Jail on charges of public intoxication.
☆ July 16: While patrolling near Napa Auto Parts, a deputy saw a male suspect trespassing on the property. He was found to have two misdemeanor warrants out of Madera County, and had been warned about trespassing in that same area two weeks prior. He was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail on trespassing charges and for the warrants.
Coarsegold
☆ July 10: Trespassing was reported on Skyline Ridge Trail.
☆ July 10: A residential burglary was reported on Yosemite Springs Parkway.
☆ July 11: A mentally handicapped adult was causing a disturbance on Jennifer Lane. They were placed on a mental health home and transported to Madera Community Hospital for an evaluation.
☆ July 11: Domestic assault was reported on Jennifer Lane. The suspect fled prior to the arrival of a deputy, but he was later located on Road 400, where he managed to escape into heavy brush.
☆ July 12: A combative subject was reported at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. After an evaluation, they were placed on a mental health hold and sent to a hospital.
☆ July 13: Found property was reported in the Coarsegold area, some of it booked for destruction and some for safekeeping.
North Fork
☆ July 13: During a vehicle stop near the area of Road 200 and Weatherly Lane, a driver was cited for vehicle code violations and their passenger cited for providing a false name to law enforcement.,
☆ July 13: During a vehicle stop in the area of Road 200 and Road 222, both the driver and passenger were arrested on outstanding arrest warrants.
☆ July 13: Possible harassment, via social media, was reported on Mountain Lane.
☆ July 14: A deputy was flagged down by a pedestrian near the North Fork Market about suspicious activities on Kinsman Flat Road. The case was forwarded to the Madera County Narcotics Enforcement Team (MADNET).
Bass Lake
☆ July 10: U.S. Forest Service officers and other law enforcement officers conducted a marijuana eradication operation in the Sierra National Forest.
☆ July 12: A person slipped into the water near Angel Falls and was rescued. They weren’t injured, and refused medical attention.
☆ July 14: An assault was reported on Road 222 between two juvenile aged campers.
Raymond
☆ July 12: A runaway juvenile was reported on Merced Street. The juvenile is on juvenile probation.
☆ July 13: A money box was reportedly stolen on Road 407.
☆ July 14: A runaway juvenile report was taken on East Street. The juvenile is a habitual runaway.
O’Neals
☆ July 10: Deputies were assisted by Campaign Against Marijuana Planting to conduct a marijuana eradication operation in the O’Neals area.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 72 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of July 10-16, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
