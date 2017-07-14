PG&E donates dead trees for Burning Man Temple

Last winter, the group that won the bid to design and build the Burning Man temple this year reached out to Pacific Gas & Electric vegetation management team, looking for wood from the Sierra where the drought and bark beetle has had a major impact and caused widespread tree mortality.
Following their request, PG&E is donating all the wood for the Burning Man’s temple. It’s more than 100 logs, more than 16 feet long each, all taken from Tuolumne County.
If the temple crew had to purchase the material, it would have cost them well over $100,000.
http://www.pgecurrents.com/2017/07/13/tuolumne-county-pge-donates-dead-trees-for-burning-man-temple/
