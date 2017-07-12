Distinctive Geese flocking to Sierra Senior Center

Local residents may have noticed an unusual flock of Wild Geese proliferating in Oakhurst lately, and the size of that flock at the Sierra Senior Center seems to be growing. They can usually be spotted between 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. on Mondays or Tuesdays, just past the playing field (beyond the Community Center) off of Road 425B.
Oakhurst and Mountain Area residents wanting to enjoy retirement or a hearty lifestyle longer are encouraged to consider finding out more about Wild Goose Qigong at any of the free Monday or Tuesday practice groups. This ancient Chinese healthcare practice is touted to improve strength, flexibility, focus, concentration, balance, and longevity by harmonizing the body, mind, and spirit.
“There are many styles of qigong,” says instructor Cynthia Eaton, who has been teaching qigong at Kaiser Permanente in the Bay Area since 1999. “But having undergone some of the most rigorous testing by the World Health Organization and Chinese research standards, Dayan Qigong was identified as one of the long forms from which the greatest amount of benefits were shown.”
Eaton feels Qigong is good for people of all ages and ability levels.
“People are often surprised to find out what a wonderful relaxing path toward health and wellness this is,” Eaton said. “Everything can be done from either a standing or seated position.”
From July 29 through Aug. 1 (Saturday through Tuesday), Mountain Area residents will be treated to an extended, four-day Wild Goose Qigong workshop coordinated by Marcia Kamiya-Cross, with assistance from Oakhurst’s Sandy “Lavender Lady” Schaefer. The purpose of these intermittent (annual, or twice-a-year) workshops is to provide an in-depth, four-day learning experience at the air conditioned Sierra Senior Center, for area residents to learn the secrets of this ancient, 10-minute-a-day Chinese exercise.
The cost of the four-day workshop is $60. Workshop hours will be 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., except on Sunday, when the hours will be 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m..
The senior center, instructor, and members of the flock would like as many people as possible to benefit from qigong, and have made a sliding scale possible.
For details and registration: Sandy Schaefer, (559) 760-3849, sandy@frommygarden.net.
