Community News - July 13 edition

High temperatures
High temperatures can be life threatening unless you take action to stay cool.
☆ Drink plenty of water, even when you are not thirsty.
☆ Take a cool shower or bath.
☆ Wear lightweight, loose, light-colored clothing.
☆ Stay out of direct sunlight.
☆ Avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages.
☆ Check on the elderly, neighbors, and pets.
☆ Plan ahead, check your local weather forecast.
Krizan to speak at the Forks Resort
Sierra Star columnist (My Mountain Secrets) Tony Krizan will give a presentation at 8 p.m., July 16, at The Forks Resort, 39150 Road 222, Bass Lake. He will present a slide show featuring “Hiking Trails in and Around Yosemite” on the Forks Resort dock. The half hour free presentation will familiarize viewers with Mountain Area hiking trails.
Krizan will also make a presentation at Castle Air Museum in Atwater at 11 a.m., July 22.
Details: Tony Krizan, (559) 285-9243.
David Linn fundraiser
David Linn, running to retain his seat as Madera County District Attorney in 2018, will hold a fundraiser from 3-7 p.m. July 15 at The Pines Resort’s Lakeview room. Attendance is $75 a person. Guests are asked to RSVP in advance by leaving a message with a number of guests and party name at (559) 683-7333.
Linn is facing challenger Sally Moreno, the only candidate that’s so far announced her run for the seat.
Music on the Green
Music on the Green, the free summer concert series brought to you by The Mariposa County Arts Council, presents in concert Cottonwood Creek (featuring Maggie and Scott Little) on July 14, and The Shakers on July 15.
The Littles offer a high energy Americana/country/folk sound, and The Shakers blend blues, old country, and rockabilly genres that can be collectively defined as roots music.
All performances begin at 7 p.m. at the Mariposa County Art Park. Shows are free to the public, but tips for the performers will be solicited, encouraged, and appreciated.
Tea Party meeting
Madera County District Attorney David Linn will speak at the next Mountain Area Tea Party meeting, 6:30 p.m., July 18, at Best Western Yosemite Gateway Restaurant in Oakhurst.
Linn will give an update on safety issues including enforcement and deportation of illegal immigrants, effects of new marijuana laws and other drug related problems, recent murder cases, homelessness, crime and other concerns for area citizens.
Details: (559) 642-4921, or matp@sti.net.
Zen Movie Night
Bodhi Oak Zen Sangha will host a Zen Movie Night 7 p.m., July 21, at Bodhi Oak Zen Center (40879 Highway 41, Suite 1-l, Oakhurst). The movie, When the Iron Bird Flies, is 96 minutes, suggested donation $10. Refreshments served.
Details: (559) 642-7470, or myogomacneil@gmail.com.
Nice cream
Meatless Mondays and Beyond will host a Nice Cream (vegan ice cream) sampling, sundaes, potluck event, with the movie Called to Rescue, 5:45- 8 p.m., July 17, at the Oakhurst Library.
RSVP / Details: Kimberly, (805) 245-0730.
