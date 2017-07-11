Free and reduced-price school meals

Bass Lake Joint Union Elementary, Chawanakee, Raymond-Knowles Union Elementary and Yosemite Unified School districts will serve nutritious meals every school day during the upcoming school year through June 30, 2018. This is offered under the applicable National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, and/or Afterschool Snack programs.
Children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals based on household income, which must be less than or equal to federal guidelines.
Households don’t need to turn in an application if a notification letter has been received saying that all children automatically qualify for free meals when any household member receives benefits from CalFresh, CalWORKs, or FDPIR. Those under Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) benefits, may also be eligible for free or reduced-price meals.
Children who meet the definition of foster, homeless, migrant, or runaway, and children enrolled in their school’s Head Start program, are eligible for free meals.
Each household must let school officials know if they do not want to receive free or reduced-price meals.
For a simple and secure method to apply, use the online application at www.ezmealapp.com for Bass Lake, Raymond-Knowles or Yosemite Unified School Districts; and for Chawanakee Unified School District see www.chawanakee.k12.ca.us.
For help filling out the application, contact the Nutrition Services department: Bass Lake, (559) 642-1555, Chawanakee (559) 877-6209, Raymond-Knowles (559) 689-3336 or Yosemite Unified (559) 683-8801. The school will let you know if your application is approved or denied for free or reduced-price meals.
Applications may be turned in at any time during the school year.
A child’s eligibility status from last school year will continue into the new school year for up to 30 school days or until the school processes your new application, or your child is otherwise certified for free or reduced-price meals. After the 30 school days, your child will have to pay full price for meals, unless the household receives a notification letter for free or reduced-price meals. School officials do not have to send reminder or expired eligibility notices.
Those disagreeing with the results of verification can discuss it with school officials, or ask for a fair hearing, which can be requested by calling or writing the designated school districts.
