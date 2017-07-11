Madera County Supervisors approve updated ‘brand’

Madera County’s image is getting an overhaul.
On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 to replace the county’s logo with an updated, modernized image. District 2 Supervisor David Rogers was absent.
The new brand will replace what was often called an outdated former logo. During a board meeting in May, Ron Nikkel of Five Creative Group, from Fresno, said the old logo was inconsistent, as several county departments were using different variations of it in emails, presentations, and letters.
Additionally, Nikkel said the logo was too busy and difficult to reproduce, with an illustration of the historic Madera courthouse at the bottom that was not only too large, but also used a different image format than the rest of the design.
“We wanted to take another step towards modernization, and simplify the logo and make it a bit more powerful,” Nikkel said. “We feel this is a nice modernization of it ... we thought it was a good idea to focus on the connection to the (Sierra Nevada mountains) and the rich agricultural land here in the county.”
The new logo will rely on a more “flat” design style, similar to that of Google’s “Material Design” in current versions of the Android smartphone operating system, or Apple’s iOS for its iPhones. Flat design helps eliminate shadows and textures, making the logo easier to produce while having more of an impact, Nikkel said.
During that May 2 meeting, only Rogers said the logo would look better without the courthouse, while District 4 Supervisor Max Rodriguez and District 1 Supervisor Brett Frazier said it should stay in.
“I think it’s the prettiest building in Madera County,” Frazier said. “I like the fact that it brings in some notion of justice and kind of a tie to our past.”
The board directed Five Creative Group to take its proposed brand changes, including options with the courthouse, back to review and update based on their input. That led to the supervisors voting to approve the new logo, which includes a flat, smaller representation of the historic courthouse, which is now a museum, on Tuesday. The new brand is part of the county’s work to do a complete update to its website through a public outreach campaign before the 125th anniversary in 2018.
Eric Fleming, the county’s chief administrative officer, said costs for revising and updating the brand haven’t exceeded $5,000.
