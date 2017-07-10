Jewelry thief caught in Coarsegold: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, July 3-9

On July 8, Isreal Moreno, 37 of Fresno, was arrested for stealing jewelry on Horseshoe Drive in Coarsegold. During investigation, the sheriff’s office determined Moreno had committed an act of grand theft, for stealing around $10,000 worth of jewelry. He was booked into Madera County Jail.
That was one of 69 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of July 3 - July 9, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ July 3: A set of keys was found on Indian Springs Road, and turned in to the sheriff’s substation in Oakhurst.
☆ July 5: A basketball hoop was reportedly vandalized on Golden Oak Drive, with a cut chain.
☆ July 5: A domestic incident was reported in the Oakhurst area.
☆ July 5: A business near the intersection of highways 41 and 49 reported counterfeit bills were being used. Two people were interviewed, with one cited for narcotics and fraud related offenses.
☆ July 7: Burglary was reported at a garage of a home on Buckeye Road.
☆ July 7: Burglary was reported on China Creek Road.
☆ July 7: During a traffic stop near Hodges Hill and Highway 41, a driver was booked into Madera County Jail for having an outstanding arrest warrant.
☆ July 9: Prescription glasses were reportedly stolen on Lindsay Lane.
Coarsegold
☆ July 4: A deputy was dispatched to Sioux Road to attempt to locate an assault suspect. While on the way, a dog ran in front of the patrol vehicle, and was struck. The dog’s owner was located, and the dog was put down at the request of Animal Control.
☆ July 6: A convicted felon discharged a firearm on Serpa Canyon Road. He was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ July 6: A stolen cane was returned at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
☆ July 6: Property was found on Yosemite Springs Parkway and booked for safekeeping.
☆ July 6: A man with an outstanding felony warrant was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail near Road 415 and Douglas Road South.
☆ July 6: A woman with an outstanding arrest warrant was cited in the area of Long Hollow and Glacier in Yosemite Springs Park.
☆ July 7: A dog bite was reported on Blackfoot Road.
☆ July 7: A man in possession of a dirk or dagger was cited and released in the area of Meadow Ridge Road.
☆ July 8: A man with a loaded, concealed handgun was arrested at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ July 9: A burglary was reported on Ranger Circle Drive.
Bass Lake
☆ July 3: A gas can and propane were reportedly stolen on Road 432.
☆ July 3: A man was arrested for boating under the influence at the lake, after he was given a field sobriety test.
☆ July 5: A vehicle was towed from Road 432 for having outdated registration.
☆ July 6: Threats were reported at a home on Road 222.
O’Neals
☆ July 3: A man with a felony warrant out of Fresno County was contacted on Road 200, arrested, and booked into Madera County Jail.
Raymond
☆ July 4: A vehicle was stopped for a vehicle code violation on Road 600 at Road 407. The driver had two outstanding warrants, and was arrested then booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ July 4: A person on Road 29 was cited and released for having an active misdemeanor warrant.
North Fork
☆ July 6: During an investigation on Road 224, it was determined a man had slammed his girlfriend’s head into a bath tub. A report was to be filed with the Madera County District Attorney’s Office.
☆ July 7: Domestic violence was reported on Road 222.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 69 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of July 3-9, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
MCSO
