Clifton Barnhard
Clifton Barnhard
Clifton Barnhard

Local

July 10, 2017 12:40 PM

Stabbing suspect arrested near Mariposa fairgrounds

A man wanted for allegedly stabbing a victim at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds has been arrested, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Clifton “Poncho” Barnhard, 61 of Mariposa, was arrested July 8 outside his home near the fairgrounds on charges of felony attempted murder, and felony assault with a deadly weapon.

Barnhard’s alleged stabbing took place the afternoon of July 7, around 5 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. A victim was located in the grassy area of the fairgrounds, and was flown to an area hospital.

Staff report

  Comments  

Videos

Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst

Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst 2:04

Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst
Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods 1:17

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods
Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding 0:53

Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding

View More Video