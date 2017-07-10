Stabbing suspect arrested near Mariposa fairgrounds

A man wanted for allegedly stabbing a victim at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds has been arrested, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Clifton “Poncho” Barnhard, 61 of Mariposa, was arrested July 8 outside his home near the fairgrounds on charges of felony attempted murder, and felony assault with a deadly weapon.
Barnhard’s alleged stabbing took place the afternoon of July 7, around 5 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. A victim was located in the grassy area of the fairgrounds, and was flown to an area hospital.
Staff report
