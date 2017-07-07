All evacuations lifted on Westfall Fire in Mariposa County

Mariposa County’s string of wildfires continued Friday, as another blaze reported around 2:45 p.m. Friday threatened several structures, forcing mandatory evacuations.
At 4:43 p.m., all forward progress was reportedly stopped, with the fire, which began on East Westfall Road, estimated at around five acres among heavy brush.
At 6:28 p.m., all evacuations on East Westfall, Old Mill, and Smithers roads were lifted.
A full wildland dispatch was ordered for the blaze, with at least four air tankers and two helicopters overhead. Power lines were also reportedly knocked down in the fire area, creating additional threats.
Shortly before 4 p.m., another fire was reported in the Don Pedro area, up further to the north in Tuolumne County. It was reported around 15-20 acres. Resources were requested out of the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit to respond.
By 4:25 p.m., some resources were being called off the Westfall Fire and diverted to the fire in Don Pedro; a common sign that progress was being made to halt its growth. The fire was reportedly being held inside established hose lines.
No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported as firefighters and other first responders handled the flames.
A streak of fires in Mariposa
The Westfall Fire follows a string of at least four wildfires in the Mariposa area the last two weeks.
On June 28, the Ben Fire was sparked near Mariposa and Ahwahnee, and grew to 630 acres before firefighters got it under control a few days later.
A small blaze was lit in the Hornitos area near Bear Valley Road June 30, but was quickly put out.
The Spring Fire then began near the Mariposa Lutheran Church July 3, and grew to 225 acres before it was contained.
Only two days later, another wildfire roared to life, this time in the Bootjack area. Known as the Wildcat Fire, the blaze threatened structures before firefighters put it out.
Cal Fire investigators said the Ben Fire and that small blaze in Hornitos were caused by vehicles driving in dry grass.
